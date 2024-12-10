E&T Dept. To Cancel Vehicle Registrations For Token Tax Defaulters From Jan 1
Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad Excise and Taxation Department will begin canceling vehicle registrations from January 1 for non-payment of token tax.
The department has also revealed in a press release that a 200% penalty will be imposed for both the cancellation and reinstatement of registrations.
Vehicle owners with overdue taxes are strongly advised to pay within 15 days to avoid legal consequences.
Bilal Azam Khan, Director of the Excise and Taxation Department, urged citizens to pay their token tax without delay to prevent any legal action and penalties.
Vehicle owners with long-overdue token taxes are particularly urged to clear their outstanding amounts immediately to avoid complications.
