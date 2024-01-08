E&T Dept to provide one stop solution for vehicle registration at Fatima Jinnah Park today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) In a move to simplify the often tedious process of vehicle registration and acquiring essential documents, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Monday initiated a convenient service in the city.

The surroundings of Fatima Jinnah Park Bolan Gate F9 are set to host the excise staff from 3 to 5 pm today, offering a hassle-free experience for residents seeking to register, transfer, or pay token tax for their vehicles, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said.

Under the directive of Deputy Commissioner Memon, the excise staff will be stationed at the park's parking lot, streamlining the procedures related to vehicles. This initiative aligns with the commitment to make essential services more accessible to the public.

He said that adding to the convenience, the Facilitation Center Doorstep ICT Vehicle will also be available on-site. This doorstep service encompasses a variety of essential documents, making it a one-stop solution for residents. From Domicile Certificates and Birth Certificates to Power of Attorney and International Driving Permits, the ICT Doorstep Service aims to cater to diverse needs efficiently.

Whether you need a Fuel Permit for domestic or commercial use, or you're looking to register your motor vehicle seamlessly, the on-ground service ensures a swift and straightforward process. The residents can now address multiple document-related requirements without the hassle of visiting different offices.

The chosen location, Fatima Jinnah Park, not only provides a central and accessible venue but also encourages community engagement. The residents are invited to take advantage of this initiative that not only eases complicated processes but also fosters a sense of community involvement.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon's vision of a more accessible and citizen-friendly administration comes to life through this initiative. By bringing essential services closer to the public, the event at Fatima Jinnah Park promises to redefine convenience in bureaucratic processes, he added.