Open Menu

E&T Deptt Cancels 15 Vehicles' Registration On Bearing Tinted Glasses, Fancy Number Plates

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2023 | 11:31 PM

E&T deptt cancels 15 vehicles' registration on bearing tinted glasses, fancy number plates

The Excise and Taxation Department on Friday canceled the registration of 15 vehicles with tinted glasses and fancy number plates on the special directions of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The Excise and Taxation Department on Friday canceled the registration of 15 vehicles with tinted glasses and fancy number plates on the special directions of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad.

The department was taking strict action against tinted glasses and non-pattern or fancy number plates on a daily basis. However, the registration of the 15 penalized vehicles was restored after the removal of colored glasses and fancy number plates, said a news release.

The Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area checked the vehicles along with Assistant Excise and Taxation Officers (AETOs), and Traffic Police to act against such vehicles to discourage the practice in the future.

The Deputy Commissioner urged the citizens to remove the full four colored glasses and fancy number plates from the vehicles and use only Excise and Taxation Department-approved number plates to avoid action.

It should be noted that the joint operation of the Excise and Taxation Department and the Islamabad Transport Authority is ongoing on a daily basis.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Vehicles Traffic From

Recent Stories

ADX’s profits total AED43 billion in one week, H ..

ADX’s profits total AED43 billion in one week, H1 results continue momentum

5 minutes ago
 Youth are an essential pillar for building a susta ..

Youth are an essential pillar for building a sustainable future: DoE Chairman

6 minutes ago
 President calls for adoption of universal values t ..

President calls for adoption of universal values to promote interfaith harmony, ..

5 minutes ago
 Polish govt plays anti-EU, anti-German card ahead ..

Polish govt plays anti-EU, anti-German card ahead of polls

5 minutes ago
 Improving living standard of common man - a top pr ..

Improving living standard of common man - a top priority of AJK Govt: Anwaar ul ..

5 minutes ago
 Evenepoel becomes youngest world time trial champi ..

Evenepoel becomes youngest world time trial champion

5 minutes ago
Preparations afoot to celebrate Independence Day i ..

Preparations afoot to celebrate Independence Day in AJK

5 minutes ago
 Sardar Shah announces to open PITHM campuses in Hy ..

Sardar Shah announces to open PITHM campuses in Hyderabad, Sukkur

5 minutes ago
 Rio's iconic Copacabana Palace celebrates 100 year ..

Rio's iconic Copacabana Palace celebrates 100 years of glamour

5 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

33 minutes ago
 Key Spanish lagoon dries out due to drought, overe ..

Key Spanish lagoon dries out due to drought, overexploitation

39 minutes ago
 DIGP Security meets Chinese CG

DIGP Security meets Chinese CG

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan