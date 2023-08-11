E&T deptt cancels 15 vehicles' registration on bearing tinted glasses, fancy number plates

The Excise and Taxation Department on Friday canceled the registration of 15 vehicles with tinted glasses and fancy number plates on the special directions of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The Excise and Taxation Department on Friday canceled the registration of 15 vehicles with tinted glasses and fancy number plates on the special directions of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad.

The department was taking strict action against tinted glasses and non-pattern or fancy number plates on a daily basis. However, the registration of the 15 penalized vehicles was restored after the removal of colored glasses and fancy number plates, said a news release.

The Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area checked the vehicles along with Assistant Excise and Taxation Officers (AETOs), and Traffic Police to act against such vehicles to discourage the practice in the future.

The Deputy Commissioner urged the citizens to remove the full four colored glasses and fancy number plates from the vehicles and use only Excise and Taxation Department-approved number plates to avoid action.

It should be noted that the joint operation of the Excise and Taxation Department and the Islamabad Transport Authority is ongoing on a daily basis.