E&T Deptt Checked 2895 Vehicles, Removed 1066 Tinted Glasses In ICT
Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) In a crackdown against vehicles with tinted windows and unauthorized/fancy number plates, the Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department in the Federal Capital has intensified its operations.
In the past month alone, 2895 vehicles were inspected, resulting in the removal of 1066 tinted glasses and 800 fancy number plates.
Talking to APP, Spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory Administration, Dr Abdullah Tabassum said that on the instructions from the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, the E&T department's officers have
been conducting daily inspections to ensure compliance with vehicle regulations.
During the last month, he revealed that these inspections have been intensified and checked nearly 3,000 vehicles, leading to the removal of over 1,000 sets of coloured glass and 800 illegal number plates. Additionally, the registration
of 183 vehicles has been suspended, with many others receiving warnings.
The inspections were carried out by teams of Assistant Commissioners, officers from the Excise and Taxation Department, and Assistant Excise & Taxation Officers (AETOs). Vehicles with tinted windows or fancy number plates were subject to penalties, including suspension of registration. Owners of these vehicles must correct the violations to have their registration restored.
On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner urged the public to avoid using unauthorized car accessories. This includes removing full-color tinted windows and fancy number plates, and replacing them with ones approved by the Excise and Taxation Department.
Dr Abdullah said that this crackdown served as a reminder to all vehicle owners in Islamabad to adhere to the rules. It’s a clear message that authorities are committed to maintaining safety and order on the roads.
/395
Recent Stories
PM vows to work for country along with students
US ambassador meets Senate Chairman, discusses bilateral ties
UHS to issue MBBS degrees within three months after final result
Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa
PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,000 mark
Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match
Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods
President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024
Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station
Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bugti calls emergency meeting over shortage of water in city2 minutes ago
-
DC pays surprise visit to government hospital Preetabad12 minutes ago
-
Married woman stifled to death12 minutes ago
-
PM vows to work for country along with students19 minutes ago
-
US ambassador meets Senate Chairman, discusses bilateral ties25 minutes ago
-
Federation, provinces to jointly overcome biggest challenge of economic stability: PM31 minutes ago
-
Annual Sports Gala inaugurated at GMC32 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive plan afoot for development of Tank: Farhan Hakeem32 minutes ago
-
'Vocational education vital for country development'32 minutes ago
-
DC chairs emergency response committee meeting42 minutes ago
-
COMSTECH organizes Certificate Course on Neurology in Kampala, Uganda42 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer held with over 2 kg hashish42 minutes ago