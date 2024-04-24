Open Menu

E&T Deptt Checked 2895 Vehicles, Removed 1066 Tinted Glasses In ICT

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2024 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) In a crackdown against vehicles with tinted windows and unauthorized/fancy number plates, the Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department in the Federal Capital has intensified its operations.

In the past month alone, 2895 vehicles were inspected, resulting in the removal of 1066 tinted glasses and 800 fancy number plates.

Talking to APP, Spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory Administration, Dr Abdullah Tabassum said that on the instructions from the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, the E&T department's officers have

been conducting daily inspections to ensure compliance with vehicle regulations.

During the last month, he revealed that these inspections have been intensified and checked nearly 3,000 vehicles, leading to the removal of over 1,000 sets of coloured glass and 800 illegal number plates. Additionally, the registration

of 183 vehicles has been suspended, with many others receiving warnings.

The inspections were carried out by teams of Assistant Commissioners, officers from the Excise and Taxation Department, and Assistant Excise & Taxation Officers (AETOs). Vehicles with tinted windows or fancy number plates were subject to penalties, including suspension of registration. Owners of these vehicles must correct the violations to have their registration restored.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner urged the public to avoid using unauthorized car accessories. This includes removing full-color tinted windows and fancy number plates, and replacing them with ones approved by the Excise and Taxation Department.

Dr Abdullah said that this crackdown served as a reminder to all vehicle owners in Islamabad to adhere to the rules. It’s a clear message that authorities are committed to maintaining safety and order on the roads.

