Open Menu

E&T Deptt Gears Up For Tax Compliance, Vehicle Regulations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 03:20 PM

E&T deptt gears up for tax compliance, vehicle regulations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Excise & Taxation Department of Islamabad will start a comprehensive crackdown on vehicles without paid token tax from January 1.

In this regard, Director Excise Bilal Azam directed that the counters at excise offices would remain open until 8:00 p.m. to facilitate the citizens in submitting token taxes. Non-compliance would face the cancellation of vehicle registrations.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting was held under the leadership of Director General Irfan Nawaz Memon. Senior officers, including the Director Excise, attended the session, focusing on key enforcement measures and citizen facilitation.

During the meeting, officials provided updates on ongoing crackdowns against vehicles operating without number plates and users of non-standard number plates.

On the occasion, DG Excise emphasized the need to intensify actions against such violations.

Irfan Memon stressed the importance of ensuring citizens have easy access to all facilities for tax payment. He also directed officers to take strict action against vehicles with black-tinted glasses.

The department aims to enforce regulations while providing better services to citizens, ensuring compliance and road safety.

Related Topics

Islamabad Vehicles Road Vehicle January All From P

Recent Stories

SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditatio ..

SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditation to teach general surgery

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI ..

Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI today

7 minutes ago
 Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pak ..

Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan

21 minutes ago
 ADQ, Korea's Aqua Development to launch pilot shri ..

ADQ, Korea's Aqua Development to launch pilot shrimp farming facility in KEZAD

22 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi's Department of Health expands 'Sanadkom ..

Abu Dhabi's Department of Health expands 'Sanadkom' initiative to all residents ..

22 minutes ago
 Sindh govt announces public holiday on Dec 27

Sindh govt announces public holiday on Dec 27

32 minutes ago
Etihad Airways named 'Official Airline' partner of ..

Etihad Airways named 'Official Airline' partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit

52 minutes ago
 Liwa Drift Race kicks off Friday at Liwa Internati ..

Liwa Drift Race kicks off Friday at Liwa International Festival 2025

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Literature ..

1 hour ago
 Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International H ..

Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Human Solidarity Day

2 hours ago
 Weather Update: Stronger-than-usual easterly winds ..

Weather Update: Stronger-than-usual easterly winds to blow in Karachi tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi appointed as Managing ..

Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi appointed as Managing Director of UAE National Orche ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan