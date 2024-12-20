Open Menu

E&T Deptt Offers Vehicular Related Services At Shalimar Ground

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The Excise & Taxation department of Islamabad on Friday offered vehicular-related services to facilitate the citizens at Shalimar cricket Ground's parking lot from 2 to 4 pm.

In a move to streamline essential civic services and bring them closer to the community, Director General Excise Department Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon initiated an exclusive drive to facilitate the citizens.

The excise staff will be on-site, offering a hassle-free experience for vehicle owners seeking registration, transfers, and token tax processing, said the spokesman of the ICT administration.

He said that this unprecedented initiative not only caters to vehicular paperwork but also introduces the ICT Doorstep Service.

The citizens are encouraged to avail the opportunity to obtain their Domicile Certificate, Birth Certificate, Power of Attorney, International Driving Permit, Fuel Permit (Domestic/Commercial), or Motor Vehicle Registration, all at one convenient location, he added.

He emphasized that the facilitation centers provides a seamless and efficient solution for various administrative needs.

He said that whether you're a vehicle owner looking to sort out your paperwork or in need of essential documents, this event promises efficiency with a touch of convenience to the masses.

Meanwhile, people could contact at toll-free number 051-111-383-383 and set a time and destination to take advantage of these services.

