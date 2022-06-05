E&T deptt realizes Rs 924 .4 million in eleven months

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Excise and Taxation department recovered more than Rs 924.4 million in the division during the first eleven months of the financial year.

This was revealed by Excise & Taxation (E&T) Director Muhammad Ali Naveed while talking to the media on Sunday.

He said the recovery was made from the period of July 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022 in four districts of the division. A sum of Rs 524.4 million was recovered from Sargodha, Rs 204.9 million from Khushab, Rs 103 million from Mianwali and Rs 91.1 million from Bhakkar districts in various tax heads, he added.

The E&T Director said that transfer of vehicles was being done underbiometric system.