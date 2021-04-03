E&T deptt recovers Rs 4.48 mlns from defaulters

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :In a special drive against tax defaulters, the Excise and Taxation department Kasur recovered Rs 4.48 million outstanding dues from defaulters in the district.

Official sources said here on Saturday, Excise Inspector Patoki Ahmed Ali along with his team collected Rs 4.

2 million as property tax and Rs 280,000 as professional tax and deposited in national exchequer while further recovery was underway.

He said that Rs 13.4 million had been recovered from Circle Industry and Rs 19 million from Pattoki city during the last one year.