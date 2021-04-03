UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

E&T Deptt Recovers Rs 4.48 Mlns From Defaulters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 03:50 PM

E&T deptt recovers Rs 4.48 mlns from defaulters

In a special drive against tax defaulters, the Excise and Taxation department Kasur recovered Rs 4.48 million outstanding dues from defaulters in the district

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :In a special drive against tax defaulters, the Excise and Taxation department Kasur recovered Rs 4.48 million outstanding dues from defaulters in the district.

Official sources said here on Saturday, Excise Inspector Patoki Ahmed Ali along with his team collected Rs 4.

2 million as property tax and Rs 280,000 as professional tax and deposited in national exchequer while further recovery was underway.

He said that Rs 13.4 million had been recovered from Circle Industry and Rs 19 million from Pattoki city during the last one year.

Related Topics

Kasur Circle Pattoki From Industry Million

Recent Stories

‘There is a shock behind illness of Hafeez Sheik ..

10 minutes ago

JKNF aghast over killing spree of Kashmiri youth i ..

37 seconds ago

Over 100Mln Americans Received at Least 1 COVID-19 ..

39 seconds ago

FNC registers remarkable achievements in Q1

26 minutes ago

KP finance minister calls on PM Imran Khan

6 minutes ago

Eight held with contraband in sargodha

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.