E&T deptt recovers Rs 690.5 million in Sargodha division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The Excise & Taxation (E&T) department recovered more than Rs 690.5 million as taxes in the division during the first seven months of financial year.

E&T Sargodha division Director Muhammad Ali Naveed said this while talking to APP here on Monday.

He said the process of transfer under biometric system had been started in all the four motor branches of the division.

He said that Excise Taxation Officers, Assistant Excise Taxation officers and Inspectors of the four districts recovered Rs 690.59 million from July 01, 2021 to January 31,2022.

As many as Rs 398.6 were recovered in Sargodha, Rs 152.4 millionin Khushab, Rs 73.7 million in Mianwali and Rs 65.78 million in Bhakhardistricts, he added.