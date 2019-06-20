UrduPoint.com
E&T Deptt Seals 80 Properties Over Tax Default

The Excise,Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Multan has sealed 80 properties over default on payment of property tax during a crackdown launched here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) : The Excise,Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Multan has sealed 80 properties over default on payment of property tax during a crackdown launched here on Thursday.

Talking to APP here, Inspector E&T Ehsan Khan Sadozai said that crackdown was being carried on daily basis to achieve the recovery target. He said that Rs 50 million was set as recovery target till June 30, out of which more than Rs 20 million had been recovered so far. He said that crackdown would continue without any discrimination.

Sadozai said that luxury tax was also being recovered from houses constructed over two kanals or more land area.

He said that 10 houses of the luxury tax had been sealed over pending taxes of Rs 300,000 each.

He said that 70 other properties had also been sealed over pending tax of Rs 1.5 million. The crackdown was launched at interior city and Nawabpur road.

The E&T department impounded 14 vehicles on Thursday over incomplete documents, token short and applied for vehicles. The Excise Department teams have also issued challans of 100 vehicles over short token and confiscated their documents, he added.

