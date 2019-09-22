UrduPoint.com
E&T Deptt To Bring New Buildings/commercial Centres In Tax Net

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 11:40 AM

E&T deptt to bring new buildings/commercial centres in tax net

MULTAN, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) ::Excise and taxation (E&T) department will start survey of newly built buildings and commercial centres from October next to bring them into tax net.

Deputy Director Admin/ETO Property tax wing Khalid Hussain Qasoori told APP here on Sunday that teams of excise department comprising excise inspectors and other staff would conduct the survey to impose property tax on newly built buildings in the district.

After bringing newly buildings into tax net, the tax revenue would increase, he hoped.

He said, the E&T teams distributed 150,000 property tax challan forms door to door, adding that 30 September was last date for paying tax with five percent waiver.

Qasoori said property tax with one percent fine would be collected after the deadline, adding that one percent fine would be increased every month.

He said, the recovery target of property tax for the fiscal year 2019-20 was fixed at Rs 680 million and hoped that they would achieve the target.

He said the set target for the last fiscal year was Rs 490 million while they had collected Rs 590 million which was Rs 100 million extra from the target.

He said awareness drive was also being launched through banners, pamphlets and advertisement for motivating people to pay property tax within the deadline.

Qasoori said arrest warrants and properties would be sealed over non-payment of property tax.

