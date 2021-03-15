E&T DG directs crackdown on unregistered, defaulters vehicles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Excise and Taxation (E&T) Director General (DG) Saqib Raza Aslam Monday directed all officers for launching a special campaign against all unregistered and Token Tax defaulters' vehicles in the province.

He issued these directives while presiding over performance review meeting of the last 8 months of the current financial year.

The meeting reviewed the performance and recovery made during last 8 month of the current financial year. Beside, Additional Secretary Asad Haroon, other senior officers including Saidul Amin, Director Peshawar Region, Javed Khilji, Director Hazara Region Sabz Ali Khan, Director Malakand Region Eid Badshan, Director South Region, Hayat Wazir, Excise &Taxation Officer (Counter Narcotics Operation) and all district taxation officers attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the performance of recovery of all districts and regional officers during last eight month of the financial year 2020-21 and appreciated several officers on showing good performance while other were given deadline for bringing improvement in recovery and achievement of the targets.

The DG directed all pubic dealing excise offices for provision of all possible facilities to defaulters and further directed all directors and E&T officers for presenting their recommendations regarding public facilities and improvement in offices to Additional Secretary of the Department within a period of one week.

On this occasion, he especially directed all directors, officers and mobile squads for avoiding unnecessary harassment of commercial vehicles during checking and in case of suspicion and confiscated vehicles initiating of immediate legal action against them to register Form-A to preserve the concerned vehicle in the provincial warehouse within 24 hours. Otherwise, stern action would be taken against the violators' officers and personnel.

The meeting also reviewed the performance of Anti-Narotics campaign of the department and appreciated good performance. The meeting was given detailed briefing regarding seized vehicles and legal proceedings in that regard.