E&T DG visits regional office, inspect various administrative matters

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Punjab Excise & Taxation Department Director General Muhammad Ali paid a surprise visit to the regional office here on Thursday.

He went to different rooms of the office and expressed satisfaction over the attendance of the staff.

He inspected the record of pickets set up in various parts of the city for checking of token tax default vehicles as well as progress on cases registered against tout mafia. He also directed the Assistant Commissioner (city) to remove encroachments outside the excise office and take action against agents.

The DG directed for the constitution of special legal teams for early decision of cases. The recovery targets should be met by the end of current month, he added.

Earlier, Director Excise & Taxation Faisalabad Noman Khalid briefed about the recovery matters.