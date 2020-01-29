UrduPoint.com
E&T Earns Rs 674,000 Through Auction Of Lucrative Registration Numbers

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:16 PM

E&T earns Rs 674,000 through auction of lucrative registration numbers

The Excise & taxation department has collected revenue of Rs 674,000 by auctioning 215 lucrative registration numbers of new serial FDL-20

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The Excise & taxation department has collected revenue of Rs 674,000 by auctioning 215 lucrative registration numbers of new serial FDL-20.

According to departmental source, the E&T department held auction of new motorcycle registration serial FDL-20 and most attractive registration number FDL-1 was auctioned for Rs35,000; number 2020 for Rs17,000; number 77 for Rs9,200; number 2 for Rs18,500; while number 14 for Rs 8,000.

