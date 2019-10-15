E&T embraces digitization to promote tax culture

The Excise and Taxation department has decided to digitize its tax collection system for promoting tax culture among citizens, besides bringing transparency in its affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ):The Excise and Taxation department has decided to digitize its tax collection system for promoting tax culture among citizens, besides bringing transparency in its affairs.

The department, in that regard, had signed an accord with National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) recently to collect local taxes through mobile and e-banking, E&T Director Bilal Azam told APP on Tuesday.

He said the initiative would enable the taxpayers to submit the local taxes in any branch of the NBP, operating across the country.

Some of the major taxes included registration and transfer of vehicles and their token tax, hotel bed tax, professional tax, property and showroom dealer registration, renewal fee and tobacco wand fee, the Director added.

At present, he said the taxes were being collected manually through NBP's branches and the E&T office, which had its own challenges and complications.

He said transparency and timeliness were compromised in the manual system, while reconciliation of collected money was also a major problem faced by the department, he added.

