E&T Extends Counter Hours For Token Tax Submission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2024 | 05:10 PM

E&T extends counter hours for token tax submission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) In a bid to facilitate vehicle owners in the Federal Capital, the Excise & Taxation (E&T) Department has extended operating hours for token tax submissions. The counters at the department will remain open until 8:00 pm to accommodate residents.

This decision comes ahead of the January 1 deadline for the payment of the vehicle token tax, which is a mandatory requirement for all vehicle owners, this was stated in a briefing at the recent performance review meeting chaired by the Director General (DG) Excise, Irfan Nawaz Memon.

During the meeting, the DG Excise emphasized the importance of timely payment. He stated that heavy penalties, including the cancellation of vehicle registration, will be enforced on those who fail to pay the tax by the given deadline.

This move aims to ensure more people have access to the facility and can fulfil their tax obligations conveniently, he added.

Vehicle owners with overdue taxes are strongly advised to take advantage of the extended hours and settle their dues promptly to avoid legal consequences.

He urged citizens to pay their token tax without delay to prevent any legal action and penalties.

It is pertinent to mention here that a decision was taken a few days ago to cancel the vehicle registrations for non-payment of token tax.

