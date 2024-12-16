E&T extends token tax submission hours for vehicle owners

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) In a bid to facilitate vehicle owners in the capital, the Excise & Taxation (E&T) Department on Monday announced to extend operating hours for token tax submissions.

Director Excise & Taxation Department, Islamabad, Bilal Azam talking to APP, said that counters at the Excise office will remain open until 8:00 pm to accommodate residents needing to submit their vehicle token taxes.

This move aims to ensure more people have access to the facility and can fulfill their tax obligations conveniently, he added.

Vehicle owners with overdue taxes are strongly advised to take advantage of the extended hours and settle their dues promptly to avoid legal consequences.

Bilal Azam, urged citizens to pay their token tax without delay to prevent any legal action and penalties.

It is pertinent to mention here that a decision was taken a few days ago to cancel the vehicle registrations for non-payment of token tax.

Bilal Azam assured his department's commitment to providing more transparent and user-friendly services for residents, particularly in vehicle registration and token tax payment.