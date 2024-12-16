E&T Extends Token Tax Submission Hours For Vehicle Owners
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) In a bid to facilitate vehicle owners in the capital, the Excise & Taxation (E&T) Department on Monday announced to extend operating hours for token tax submissions.
Director Excise & Taxation Department, Islamabad, Bilal Azam talking to APP, said that counters at the Excise office will remain open until 8:00 pm to accommodate residents needing to submit their vehicle token taxes.
This move aims to ensure more people have access to the facility and can fulfill their tax obligations conveniently, he added.
Vehicle owners with overdue taxes are strongly advised to take advantage of the extended hours and settle their dues promptly to avoid legal consequences.
Bilal Azam, urged citizens to pay their token tax without delay to prevent any legal action and penalties.
It is pertinent to mention here that a decision was taken a few days ago to cancel the vehicle registrations for non-payment of token tax.
Bilal Azam assured his department's commitment to providing more transparent and user-friendly services for residents, particularly in vehicle registration and token tax payment.
Recent Stories
ATC frames charges against Dr. Shireen Mazari, eight others in GHQ attack case
PSX 100 Index crosses 115,000 points
Federal govt to introduce Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024 in NA today
Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs3.05 per liter
Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nation never forget sacrifices of young martyrs of ASP: Rubaba1 minute ago
-
Shafqat Shah pays tribute to APS martyrs, says terrorism a global phenomenon1 minute ago
-
DC inspects education institutions1 minute ago
-
Prolonged dry weather sparks health, farming concerns nationwide1 minute ago
-
E&T extends token tax submission hours for vehicle owners1 minute ago
-
Fesco performance report1 minute ago
-
Police constable martyred in Swabi, laid to rest with full honors2 minutes ago
-
Polio campaign drive starts in Larkana division11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Embassy hosts poetic gathering to pay tribute Parveen Shakir11 minutes ago
-
SCBAP calls for national reconciliation11 minutes ago
-
Saba Sadiq pays tribute to shuhda of APS on 10th anniversary11 minutes ago
-
Dialogue, imperative to end misconceptions, build positive image of country: Tarar21 minutes ago