Open Menu

E&T Extends Token Tax Submission Hours For Vehicle Owners

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2024 | 04:10 PM

E&T extends token tax submission hours for vehicle owners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) In a bid to facilitate vehicle owners in the capital, the Excise & Taxation (E&T) Department on Monday announced to extend operating hours for token tax submissions.

Director Excise & Taxation Department, Islamabad, Bilal Azam talking to APP, said that counters at the Excise office will remain open until 8:00 pm to accommodate residents needing to submit their vehicle token taxes.

This move aims to ensure more people have access to the facility and can fulfill their tax obligations conveniently, he added.

Vehicle owners with overdue taxes are strongly advised to take advantage of the extended hours and settle their dues promptly to avoid legal consequences.

Bilal Azam, urged citizens to pay their token tax without delay to prevent any legal action and penalties.

It is pertinent to mention here that a decision was taken a few days ago to cancel the vehicle registrations for non-payment of token tax.

Bilal Azam assured his department's commitment to providing more transparent and user-friendly services for residents, particularly in vehicle registration and token tax payment.

Related Topics

Islamabad Vehicle

Recent Stories

ATC frames charges against Dr. Shireen Mazari, eig ..

ATC frames charges against Dr. Shireen Mazari, eight others in GHQ attack case

1 hour ago
 PSX 100 Index crosses 115,000 points

PSX 100 Index crosses 115,000 points

2 hours ago
 Federal govt to introduce Digital Nation Pakistan ..

Federal govt to introduce Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024 in NA today

2 hours ago
 Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs ..

Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs3.05 per liter

4 hours ago
 Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his res ..

Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

1 day ago
 SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

2 days ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

2 days ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan