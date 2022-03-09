UrduPoint.com

E&T Got First Position After Recovering 20 Million Taxes From Defaulters

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2022 | 01:02 PM

Excise and taxation department recovered 20 million taxes from tax defaulters during last month and seized 137 unregistered vehicles at various police stations across the district

According to Official sources, Muzaffargarh has got the first position across the south Punjab in tax recoveries.

District excise and taxation officer Makhdoom Ghulam Qasim said that on the instructions of Director excise and taxation Chaudhry Muhammad Asif the department worked days and nights against Non tax payers and achieved the goal by the grace of God.

