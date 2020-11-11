E&T hands over 4 stolen vehicles to Punjab police

The Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department Islamabad had handed over four stolen vehicles to Punjab police for its delivery to their genuine owners, said Director Bilal Azam

Talking to APP, he said the vehicles were stolen from various districts of Punjab.

The department had handed over 42 vehicles to the Islamabad Capital Territory, Punjab and Sindh police up to date, he added.

