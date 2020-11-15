UrduPoint.com
E&T Hands Over 4 Stolen Vehicles To Punjab Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 04:20 PM

E&T hands over 4 stolen vehicles to Punjab police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :The Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department Islamabad had handed over four stolen vehicles to Punjab police for its delivery to their genuine owners, said Director Bilal Azam.

Talking to APP, he said the vehicles were stolen from various districts of Punjab.

The department had handed over 42 vehicles to the Islamabad Capital Territory, Punjab and Sindh police up to date, he added.

