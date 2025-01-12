E&T Inspects 15,000 Vehicles In 12th Day
January 12, 2025
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) The Punjab Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department's field operation has now entered its 12th day, maintaining strong momentum.
According to excise’s spokesperson, checkpoints have been strategically set up at key locations across Lahore, Multan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, and Bahawalpur to ensure strict compliance.
On the 11th day of the operation, 15,619 vehicles were inspected. This resulted in action against 357 unregistered vehicles and on-the-spot recovery from 1,793 token tax defaulters. Out of a total of Rs. 31.8 million in outstanding taxes, the department successfully collected Rs. 14.2 million. Additionally, 583 vehicles with counterfeit number plates were identified, and the fake plates were confiscated and destroyed.
