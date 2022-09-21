E&T intensify crackdown against property tax defaulters

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The Excise & Taxation Department intensified crackdown against property tax defaulters in Faisalabad region.

The recovery teams have succeeded to collect property tax worth millions of rupees from defaulters by sealing several properties across the region.

A spokesperson to the department said here Wednesday that several reminders were served to owners of default properties before they sealed their locations to pay their dues.He added that zero tolerance policy was being adopted against defaulters without any discrimination.

He further said that special teams were constituted for general hold up to check the token tax payments of vehicles.

He said that the government has announced remission in token tax during the year 2022-23 for commercial vehicles including buses, trucks, vans and non-commercial vehicles—cars, jeeps and others.

He said that vehicles impounded during general hold up would be released only after receiving a 100 percent token tax amount.