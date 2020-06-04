E&T introduces 'appointment management system' to facilitate citizens

(@FahadShabbir)

Excise & Taxation department introduced 'Appointment Management System' to facilitate citizens in wake of COVID-19

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Excise & Taxation department introduced 'Appointment Management System' to facilitate citizens in wake of COVID-19.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, E&T Director, Abdullah Khan, said that only motor branch has been opened for the public from June-3 while 12 counters were also set-up at main office for the citizens. The customers will get booking through department's website before visiting the office under the system and 120 people could visit on a single day. Each counter would facilitate 10 clients daily for which staff and customers will adopt all SOPs regarding COVID-19, he informed.

Khan said that the citizens could contact office for vehicles registration, token taxes, transfer of ownership, duplicate cards, number plates and others.

The motor branch has been opened to provide services to citizens and the people should also follow all preventive measures to avert from COVID-19.

The awareness drive through various channels was also being launched to sensitize the people about opening of motor branch and process about appointment, Director added.

The official informed that normally June is considered for 'bomber recoveries' whereas it will be affected this time due to global pandemic outbreak.

The skeleton staff was deputed at office to facilitate citizens who didn't have access to online system for providing challans ofproperty and professional taxes. The taxpayers could also submittaxes at banks attached with excise office, he concluded.