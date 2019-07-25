UrduPoint.com
E&T Issues Sept 30 Deadline For Token Tax Collection

E&T issues Sept 30 deadline for token tax collection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Islamabad Excise and Taxation (E&T) department has asked the vehicle owners to deposit their token tax till September 30, to avoid any fines on late submissions.

An online interface has been developed by the authorities with Pakistan Post for the collection of token tax which would update the record with E&T department after receiving payment, the official sources in E&T department told APP here on Thursday.

The vehicles owners could submit their tax into the following branches of Pakistan Post included, F-8 Markaz, G-9 Markaz, I-10/4, G-8, G-10 Markaz, F-6 and General Post Office G-6 to save their time and to avoid long queues.

The initiative of the online interface was taken on the directions of Chief Commissioner Islamabad, to facilitate the public by providing the E&T online payment system to the postal authorities of Pakistan at different locations in the city.

It is worth mentioning here that there were rumors spreading on the social and digital media that Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has increased the token tax amount and that vehicle owners, will have to pay more this year.

To which FBR denied the rumors and said that the token payment and registration of cars will be exactly the same to what was charged last year and that no enhancement or reduction in the tax rate has been made by the government.

