E&T Launches Campaign To Register Real Estate Offices

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 03:10 PM

E&T launches campaign to register real estate offices

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Islamabad Excise and Taxation (E&T) department has launched a drive to register real estate offices in the Federal capital to boost its revenue generation.

During first phase, offices present at the sectors being registered as some 900 real estate agents were registered with the office, Director Excise Bilal Azam told APP on Sunday.

He said President, Islamabad Property Dealers Association, Sardar Tahir Mahmood has assured him for the registration of around 2,000 offices present on the list of association.

Answering a query, he said E&T teams were also conducting survey to evaluate the exact number of un-registered offices falling in the jurisdiction of Islamabad.

Rs, 12,000 were being charged for new registration including Rs, 10,000 for professional tax and 2,000 registration fees.

The real estate agents could register their offices till March 31 without fine and after it actions would be taken against unregistered offices.

He urged the citizens to deal in property only with the registered offices.

\395

