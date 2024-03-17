Open Menu

E&T Launches Showroom Outreach Initiative To Promote Vehicle Registration

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2024 | 10:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The Punjab Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department has launched a showroom outreach initiative, aimed at promoting awareness regarding vehicle registration and transfer procedures following purchase.

To execute the effort, the department has deployed 15 excise teams assigned to offer guidance at 4,521 showrooms.

Chaudhry Asif, the Director of Excise and Taxation, stressed the importance of promptly registering newly acquired vehicles. Additionally, he underscored the necessity of completing ownership transfers for pre-owned vehicles within a 30-day timeframe.

Director Asif highlighted the availability of online ownership transfer services for both citizens and showroom proprietors, facilitating a more accessible and streamlined process.

