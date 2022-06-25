UrduPoint.com

E&T Motor Branch Collects Revenue Of Rs 252.119 Mln

Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2022 | 02:50 PM

E&T Motor branch collects revenue of Rs 252.119 mln

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Excise & Taxation (E&T) Motor branch authority collected revenue of Rs 252.119 million against the set target of Rs 225.064 million, thus surpassing the token tax collection target by Rs 27.055 million during the current financial year.

Taking to APP here on Saturday, Director E&T Department Ali Naveed said that tax collection drive was in full swing in the district. Under the supervision of ETO Aurangzeb Khan, he said the tax recovery target had been achieved five days before the end of financial year 2021-22.

Aurangzeb Khan hoped that the department would try its level best to collect more revenuein next coming days.

