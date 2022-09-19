E&T offers 5% rebate on payment of property tax

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Excise and Taxation (E&T) Rawalpindi has offered 5% rebate on payment of property tax before September, 30.

According to Excise and Taxation Officer, Property Zone-2 Rawalpindi Sohail Shehzad, the citizens while paying the outstanding property tax before the deadline could avail the concession.

All the property tax payers are informed that the Government of Punjab is providing 5% rebate on payment of property tax before September 30 while an additional discount of 5% would also be admissible on the property tax payment through EPay, he added.

He urged the citizens to pay the property tax in time and avail the rebate.

He said, action in accordance with the law would be taken against the property tax defaulters who did not clear taxes despite various notices.

The authorities concerned had tasked the field staff to expedite the recovery process and submit a report of the progress, he added.

