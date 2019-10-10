E&T officer booked for interfering official work

Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-III On Thursday registered an FIR against a senior officer of the Excise & Taxation Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for interfering in official work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-III On Thursday registered an FIR against a senior officer of the Excise & Taxation Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for interfering in official work.

According to details, on the directives of the Administrator Town-III, Mian Anis-ur-Rehman, the Town Enforcement Officer, Adnan Ahmad along with Building Inspector, Tauseef Ahmad, other staffers and personnel of concerned police post carried out a grand anti-encroachment operation in Rahatabad locality, said a press release.

During the operation, the TMA officials removed encroachments, speed-breakers and ramps when in the meanwhile, Aftabuddin, an official of the Excise & Taxation Department stopped the staff from operation and along with accomplices attacked them.

He also allegedly took a driver and heavy machinery into possession.

In the meanwhile, the Enforcement Officer informed the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) in detailed about the incident, who directed the police station for taking immediate action that prompted the Station House Officer (SHO) concerned to reach the venue where he took the armed men and public properties into possession.

The Police registered an FIR and included the clauses of intervention in official affairs, occupation of official machinery, attack on officers and hurling threats on them.

It has a worth to mention here that the provincial government has directed stern action against the construction of illegal speed breakers and ramps on roads.