E&T personal data collection drive underway

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Excise & Taxation (E&T) department Sargodha on Thursday launched a drive to collect the data of people's personal property.

Talking to APP, E&T Officer Sargodha Aurangzeb Khan said the government had ordered to collect the personal data of citizens aimed to collect their property data including houses, vehicles, plots and others.

He informed the excise department had formed a survey team consisted of 16 inspectors and 16 constables in this regard.

He further said the main purpose of drive was to know about the illegal properties as well.

The drive would continue till the collection of complete property data of citizens,he added.