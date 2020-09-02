E&T receives 50 bids worth Rs2.3 million through e-auction of numbers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department Punjab has received 50 bids worth over Rs2.3 million through e-auction of universal numbers including two commercial, 23 private vehicles and 25 motorcycles numbers.

According to a spokesman of E&T Rawalpindi, the department had launched e-auction of the vehicle universal registration numbers on Aug 30 to facilitate the citizens and the department received 50 highest bids during last three days.

He said that highest bid price of AAA-1 universal number for a private vehicle was Rs725,000 while another bid against AAA-777 number was submitted with 607,500 price. Similarly, AAA-111 number received 276,500 bid.

He said, a motorcycle number AAA-4444 received 110,000 highest bid price.

The department had started issuing universal numbers for vehicles and has claimed that it will be a state of the art system as well as a revolutionary step that will be helpful in elimination of agent mafia and corruption.

According to Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer, Rawalpindi, Sohail Shahzad, the system would help bringing efficiency to the department and will improve public service.

Instead of city codes, the universal number plate will be issued at the provincial level and the registration number in all the districts will have the same value, he added.

The serial numbers of all the districts had been abolished, he said adding that the vehicles would be issued registration numbers starting from AAA1 to 999 while motorcycle serial numbers would be issued from 1001 to 9999 with AAA.

Similarly, the commercial vehicles would be assigned the serial CAA and issued numbers from 1 to 9999.

The serial number of the government vehicles would start from GAA with numbers from 1 to 998 while the SAA serial would be issued to semi-government vehicles with 1 to 998 numbers.

The universal registration number system would benefit the people belonging to any city of the province.

He said, the department on the directives of Director General (DG) Excise Punjab Ch Masood ul Haq and Director Rawalpindi Region, had made all the arrangements to facilitate the citizens.

He said the e-auction system launched with universal registration series had also made it easier for the people to get attractive numbers. Interested individuals would be able to participate in the auction process of the number of their choice through online registration.

He said that e-auction system is based on transparency and convenience as people across the world would be able to participate in the e-auction.