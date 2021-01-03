UrduPoint.com
E&T Recovers 63 % Of Total Set Target Within Six Months

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 12:50 PM

E&T recovers 63 % of total set target within six months

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Excise and Taxation Department (Multan Division) achieved 63 percent set target during first six months of fiscal year.

According to an official spokesperson, the total set target for year 2020-21 was over Rs 1.96 billion. The excise and taxation department achieved Rs 1.23 billions during first six months in Multan division. Director Excise and Taxation Abdullah Khan expressed satisfaction over the performance of the staffers. He stated that the remaining target would be achieved easily.The collection was made in various heads including property tax, professional tax, luxury tax and others.

A spokesperson further remarked that the recovery target remained 64 percent in district Multan, 64 percent in district Vehari, 50 percent in district Khanewal and 58 percent in district Lodhran. As many as Rs 901,397,475 were collected from district Multan. Similarly,Rs 162,294,535 from Vehari, Rs 127,420,880 from Khanewal and Rs 44,546,766 were recovered from district Lodhran. The recovery improved after facility of e-payment schemes. Excise and Taxation department had given relief of 5 to 15 percents in case of submission of taxes through e-payments.

