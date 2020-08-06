E&T recovers over Rs 118 mln taxes in July

(@FahadShabbir)

The Excise,Taxation and Narcotics Control department have recovered taxes of over Rs 118 millions in July the first month of fiscal year 2020,21 against set recovery target of Rs 1.96 billion across Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The Excise,Taxation and Narcotics Control department have recovered taxes of over Rs 118 millions in July the first month of fiscal year 2020,21 against set recovery target of Rs 1.96 billion across Multan division.

This was disclosed by Director Excise and Taxation Multan division Abdullah Khan while talking to APP here on Thursday.

He said that the department was striving hard to ensure 100 percent recovery targets and different teams of the department were engaged for recovery from customers.

He maintained that total set recovery target of Property Tax for the year 2020-21 was over Rs 934.6 millions out of which over Rs 2.3 million has been recovered by July. The set recovery target for Motor-Vehicle tax was over Rs 780 million out of which over Rs 100 million has been recovered.

Similarly, the set recovery target for Professional Tax was Rs 106.8 millions out of which Rs 4.3 million has been recovered in July, he added.

The Director E&T said that all possible resources would be utilized to ensure 100 percent recovery target and there would be a boost in the recovery from current month of August as recovery affected due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The all excise departments have been made functional from this month while the provincial government have introduced 15 percent rebate scheme for property tax while 25 percent on token taxes over submitting through E-Pay till September 30.

He said that different initiatives were being taken to aware people about the rebate schemes in order to facilitate the customers.