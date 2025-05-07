E&T Recovers Rs 2.96bn Across Multan Division In 10 Months
Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2025 | 02:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Director Excise and Taxation (E&T) Multan Division Iftikhar Ahmad Bhalli said on Wednesday Rs 2.96 billion had been recovered across Multan division in the last 10 months.
Addressing a meeting of all Excise and Taxation Officers (ETOs) at the divisional office here, he ordered for taking strict legal action against all residential and commercial tax defaulters for recovery of dues. He ordered officials concerned to dispatch three-day warning notices at units of defaulters giving them last chance to clear their dues. He ordered for sealing the properties of defaulters without any discrimination, in case of non-payment of dues.
According to report released by the Excise office, the department collected over Rs 1.12 billion property tax against set target of Rs. 1.72 billion, which is 65 per cent from July to April.
Similarly, Rs 1.59 billion Motor Vehicle Tax recovered against set target of Rs. 1.54 billion with recovery ratio of 103 per cent. Over Rs 86.5 million Professional Tax was recovered against set target of Rs. 121.45 million with 71 per cent recovery ratio. Over Rs 95.5 million Excise Duty was recovered against a set target of Rs 108.98 million. Over Rs 6.5 million luxury House Tax was recovered against set target of Rs. 9.86 million with recovery ratio of 67 per cent.
Likewise, over Rs 18.6 million cotton fee was recovered against set target of Rs. 35.67 million with recovery ratio of 52 per cent while 62 per cent highway tax recovered against set target of Rs. 56.47 million. Overall, the Excise Department has collected more than Rs. 2.96 billion during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year, achieving 82 per cent of the total annual target of Rs. 3.60 billion.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack
More Stories From Pakistan
-
E&T recovers Rs 2.96bn across Multan division in 10 months6 minutes ago
-
Indian Army's cowardly attack claimed life of another innocent child in AJK16 minutes ago
-
DC pays visit to ICT's hospitals; puts on high alert16 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar, Chinese envoy discuss situation following India's aggression against Pakistan36 minutes ago
-
Five netted over power stealing46 minutes ago
-
13 criminals held46 minutes ago
-
ADC chairs DMIC's meeting46 minutes ago
-
Health minister inquires about health of injured at Victoria Hospital1 hour ago
-
Five persons injured, 17 cattle killed in lightening strikes1 hour ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti hails Pakistan's strong response to Indian aggression1 hour ago
-
Hanif Abbasi terms Indian aggression clear act of terrorism1 hour ago
-
Gilani condemns Indian aggression, calls it shameful, dangerous for regional peace1 hour ago