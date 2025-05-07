Open Menu

E&T Recovers Rs 2.96bn Across Multan Division In 10 Months

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2025 | 02:40 PM

E&T recovers Rs 2.96bn across Multan division in 10 months

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Director Excise and Taxation (E&T) Multan Division Iftikhar Ahmad Bhalli said on Wednesday Rs 2.96 billion had been recovered across Multan division in the last 10 months.

Addressing a meeting of all Excise and Taxation Officers (ETOs) at the divisional office here, he ordered for taking strict legal action against all residential and commercial tax defaulters for recovery of dues. He ordered officials concerned to dispatch three-day warning notices at units of defaulters giving them last chance to clear their dues. He ordered for sealing the properties of defaulters without any discrimination, in case of non-payment of dues.

According to report released by the Excise office, the department collected over Rs 1.12 billion property tax against set target of Rs. 1.72 billion, which is 65 per cent from July to April.

Similarly, Rs 1.59 billion Motor Vehicle Tax recovered against set target of Rs. 1.54 billion with recovery ratio of 103 per cent. Over Rs 86.5 million Professional Tax was recovered against set target of Rs. 121.45 million with 71 per cent recovery ratio. Over Rs 95.5 million Excise Duty was recovered against a set target of Rs 108.98 million. Over Rs 6.5 million luxury House Tax was recovered against set target of Rs. 9.86 million with recovery ratio of 67 per cent.

Likewise, over Rs 18.6 million cotton fee was recovered against set target of Rs. 35.67 million with recovery ratio of 52 per cent while 62 per cent highway tax recovered against set target of Rs. 56.47 million. Overall, the Excise Department has collected more than Rs. 2.96 billion during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year, achieving 82 per cent of the total annual target of Rs. 3.60 billion.

