E&T recovers Rs 370 mln during first quarter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Excise and Taxation Department Multan recovered Rs 370 million property tax during first three months of fiscal year against set target of Rs 317 million.

Similarly, collected tax is nearly Rs 58 million is higher than the target recovered during the correspondent period of last year, said Excise and Taxation Officer Khalid Hussain Qasuri while talking to APP ,here on Wednesday.

Due to effective campaign for collection of property tax and some concessional packages, the department collected more than the set targets. It was for first time in district Multan, the 150 million were collected from tax payers by dint of e-payment system.

The set target for the ongoing fiscal year of Multan district is Rs 675 million, however it recovered Rs 370 million during first three months only.

In Multan Division, the property tax target is Rs 934.6 million while Rs 500 million have been recovered so far. Rs 90 million is more than the amount collected from Multan Division during the same period.

Similarly, the total set target for Motor Tax is Rs 750 million. During the first three months, the department recovered Rs 228.6 million, which Rs 27 million more that the amount collected during last year in the same period, ETO concludes.