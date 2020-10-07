UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

E&T Recovers Rs 370 Mln During First Quarter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 06:21 PM

E&T recovers Rs 370 mln during first quarter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Excise and Taxation Department Multan recovered Rs 370 million property tax during first three months of fiscal year against set target of Rs 317 million.

Similarly, collected tax is nearly Rs 58 million is higher than the target recovered during the correspondent period of last year, said Excise and Taxation Officer Khalid Hussain Qasuri while talking to APP ,here on Wednesday.

Due to effective campaign for collection of property tax and some concessional packages, the department collected more than the set targets. It was for first time in district Multan, the 150 million were collected from tax payers by dint of e-payment system.

The set target for the ongoing fiscal year of Multan district is Rs 675 million, however it recovered Rs 370 million during first three months only.

In Multan Division, the property tax target is Rs 934.6 million while Rs 500 million have been recovered so far. Rs 90 million is more than the amount collected from Multan Division during the same period.

Similarly, the total set target for Motor Tax is Rs 750 million. During the first three months, the department recovered Rs 228.6 million, which Rs 27 million more that the amount collected during last year in the same period, ETO concludes.

Related Topics

Multan Same From Din Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

5th anniversary of Oct 8 earthquake

2 minutes ago

Climate Change Minister chairs 3rd meeting of Nati ..

11 minutes ago

IDEX signs agreement with ISDEF to establish Israe ..

11 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 Change the Shape of the Fut ..

20 minutes ago

Cotton economy continuously neglected: Mian Zahid ..

25 minutes ago

Update on the first Covid-19 tests of women cricke ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.