E&T recovers Rs 625 mln taxes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The Excise & Taxation (E&T) department Sargodha recovered Rs 625 million as taxes during the first seven months of fiscal years in the division.

Talking to the media here on Wednesday, E&T Director Muhammad Mushtaq Afridi said that transfer of vehicles was being done again under the biometric system in all four motor branches.

He said that ETOs, AETOs and inspectors of all four districts recovered the amount during the financial year from July 01, 2022 to January 31, 2023.

He said the E&T department made recovery of Rs 342.5 million in Sargodha district; Rs 146.1 million in Khushab district; Rs 76.9 million in Mianwali district and Rs 59.4 million in Bhakkar district.

The ETOs, AETOs and inspectors of all four districts were looking after roadchecking and professional taxes, property taxes and other matters on a dailybasis, he added.