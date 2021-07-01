UrduPoint.com
E&T Recovers Rs 70m Extra From Set Recovery Target Of Taxes: Director

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 03:50 PM

E&T recovers Rs 70m extra from set recovery target of taxes: Director

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Director Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Abdullah Khan Jilbani on Thursday said that the department have recovered Rs 70 million extra in terms of taxes collection from the set recovery target for the fiscal year 2020-21.

Talking to APP here, Abdullah Khan Jilbani said that 1.97 billion was set recovery target of taxes for the fiscal year and the department have recovered Rs 2.4 billion till June 30. He said that government has announced five percent tax exemption scheme and other facilities for the masses. He said that the people of Multan have availed the scheme and other facilities through paying their pending taxes to the department.

The director E&T said that the department have secured 127 percent recovery in motor-vehicle tax and 98 percent of property tax,adding the department have achieved 100 percent targets in professional, excise duty and other taxes during the fiscal year 2020-21.

He said that people have paid their pending taxes which was a good gesture. He said that government used 85 percent of the recovered dues on the projects of public facilitation.

Abdullah maintained that as per directives of the provincial government, excise department would start using fingerprint and other technology for vehicle transfer from July 01.

He said that action would start soon against the defaulter who failed to pay their pending dues till June 30.

