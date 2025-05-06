Open Menu

E&T Recovers Rs.1.4 Blns Taxes From Tax Defaulters

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2025 | 12:20 PM

E&T recovers Rs.1.4 blns taxes from tax defaulters

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Excise and taxation department on Tuesday recovered 1.4 billions of rupees as property and other taxes from the defaulters during the last 10 months.

Excise & Taxation officer (ETO) Rao Iftikhar informed APP that,a sum of Rs.40.

4 millions was recovered as property taxes from the four districts of the division including Sargodha,Bhakkar,Mianwali,Khushaab.

He further said that E&T department made different tax recoveries from the division including Rs.667.5mln from Sargodha,219.55mln from Khushaab,14.197mln from Mianwali and 116mln from Bhakkar during the tenure.

The ETO concluded that the department recovered Rs.70mln as motor vehicle taxes and Rs.35mln as MRA taxes from the tax defaulters.

