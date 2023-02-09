UrduPoint.com

E&T Registered 101,821 Motorcycles, 6610 Cars In 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2023 | 02:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The Excise and Taxation Department has registered 101,821 motorcycles, 6610 cars including luxury and 988 commercial vehicles in the Faisalabad office during the last one year.

The ET&NC Director Shahid Ali Gillani said here Thursday that department had generated millions of rupees revenue by registering new vehicles.

He said that the Punjab government had announced a 5 per cent rebate on tokes taxes of vehicles, however most of the vehicle owners did not avail this opportunity and they were still defaulters. Now the department was launching a vigorous campaign for checking of vehicles and unpaid vehicles would be impounded, he added.

He said that the system of issuance of registration number plates had been made streamlined.

He also warned the citizens to remove illegal registration number plates from the vehicles otherwise legal action would be taken against them.

