E&T Role Vital In Tax Collection: Commissioner
Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Excise & Taxation (E&T) department is a key department for tax collection, and it is playing crucial role in this regard.
Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzaib Khan Awan expressed these views during a ceremony regarding tax collection at the Excise office here. He said that being a responsible organ of the Punjab government, the Excise department should provide all possible facilities to taxpayers on their doorsteps. He said that property tax assessment should be according to realities. The commissioner said that provision of best facilities to filers was a top priority of the government.
E&T Sargodha Officer Rao Iftikhar briefed the commissioner regarding departmental performance. He said the E&T department was working on war-footing basis to achieve the tax collection target at the earliest as per vision of the incumbent government. He said that tax recoveries target of Rs. 1.41 billion had been set this year while 46 per cent target had been achieved. He said taxpayers might register their online complaints by visiting helpline 1035.
