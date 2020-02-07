UrduPoint.com
E&T Starts Survey Of Property Taxation

Fri 07th February 2020

E&T starts survey of property taxation

The Department of Excise and Detection Rawalpindi has started a survey of property taxation across the division to register commercial, domestic and other properties to bring them in tax net

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :The Department of Excise and Detection Rawalpindi has started a survey of property taxation across the division to register commercial, domestic and other properties to bring them in tax net.

According to Director Excise and Taxation, Rawalpindi Muhammad Sohail Arshad, the district officers of Jhelum, Chakwal and Attock, as well as all field staff, had been instructed to conduct door-to-door survey to collect data of properties including the extension in structure.

The survey was being carried out following the directions of excise department Punjab for maximum tax collection, he added.

