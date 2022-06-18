UrduPoint.com

E&T To Ensure 100 Percent Tax Recovery By 30th

Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2022 | 02:40 PM

E&T to ensure 100 percent tax recovery by 30th

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Excise & Taxation (E&T) department would achieve hundred percent tax recovery target by June 30, 2022 in the division.

Talking to the media here on Saturday, E&T officer Sargodha division Altaf Hussain said that 90 percent tax recovery had been achieved while rest of ten percent would be achieved till June 30, 2022. He said that he had already given free hands to E&T Sargodha to deal with tax defaulters with iron hands according to law.

The E&T officer said that the noose around those influential political and social people who had been defaulters of taxes for many years and the department was imposing fine on them on daily basis in this regard.

He warned the defaulters to pay taxes, otherwise their properties would be attached.

He said it was the credit of Sargodha E&T department which had recovered targeted revenue from Sial Morh motorway and Bhera interchange for the first time in the history and deposited the recovery amount to national exchequer.

