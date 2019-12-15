E&T to launch biometric verification system for vehicle from January 1

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :In order to eradicate embezzlement during the transfer of ownership as well as new registrations, the Excise and Taxation Department has finalized all the arrangements to launch registration of vehicles through biometric registration from January 1st.

An official told APP that owners using vehicles on open letters have been asked to have them transferred before January-1, after which such vehicles will only be transferred after biometric verification of the owner, sources said.

The biometric verification system will help to eliminate the tout mafia involved in preparing fake registration documents as the buyer and sellers would have to appear physically at the excise office to get their vehicle registered or transferred, official said.