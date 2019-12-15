UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

E&T To Launch Biometric Verification System For Vehicle From January 1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 04:50 PM

E&T to launch biometric verification system for vehicle from January 1

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :In order to eradicate embezzlement during the transfer of ownership as well as new registrations, the Excise and Taxation Department has finalized all the arrangements to launch registration of vehicles through biometric registration from January 1st.

An official told APP that owners using vehicles on open letters have been asked to have them transferred before January-1, after which such vehicles will only be transferred after biometric verification of the owner, sources said.

The biometric verification system will help to eliminate the tout mafia involved in preparing fake registration documents as the buyer and sellers would have to appear physically at the excise office to get their vehicle registered or transferred, official said.

Related Topics

Vehicles Vehicle January All From

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler congratulates Bahrain King on National ..

21 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on Nation ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler’s Court mourns Sultan bin Abdullah ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber hosts business delegation from Azerb ..

2 hours ago

States gather in Abu Dhabi to keep the spotlight o ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation to organise wi ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.