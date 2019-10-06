E&T to launch survey to revise property tax

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :The authorities concerned of Excise and Taxation (E&T) Rawalpindi have been directed to launch a survey to register new commercial, domestic and other properties to bring them in tax net and revise property tax for next five years.

According to Director Excise and Taxation, Rawalpindi Ch. Muhammad Sohail Arshad, the department would start a survey to assess rental value of the properties particularly under rating areas of Rawalpindi city, Murree, Taxila, Gujar Khan, Kalar Syedan and several other areas of Rawalpindi district.

The property tax assessment under existing rental value would be made for financial year 2020-21 to 2024-25, he added.

He advised the citizens to get PT-4 form from excise office and duly filled form should be submitted to the authorities concerned within stipulated time frame.

The survey would be conducted following the directions of excise department Punjab for maximum tax collection, he added.