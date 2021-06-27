UrduPoint.com
E&T To Start Crackdown Against Defaulters From June 28

E&T to start crackdown against defaulters from June 28

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :The Excise & Taxation and narcotics control department has decided to launched a comprehensive crackdown against tax defaulters from June 28 across the Dera Ghazi Khan division.

In line with special directives of the provincial government, the Director E&T Dera Ghazi Khan division Chaudhry Muhammad Asif has directed officers to launched a comprehensive crackdown against tax defaulters from June 28 in order to ensure 100 percent recovery till June 30.

In this regards, special announcements have been made at every nook and corner of the district Muzaffargarh to warn defaulters for payment of pending dues.

The excise officers have urged masses to pay their pending taxes otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

Incharge Professional Tax Muzamil Ismail and Inspector Syed Mujtaba Fayyaz Shah told journalists here on Sunday that a special awareness campaign has been launched across the district to urge people of pay their dues in order to avoid FIRs against them and sealing of their properties.

The officers of the department have purchased an ample quantity of locks to deal properties of the defaulters, however, the officers have been directed to ensure crackdown without any discrimination.

