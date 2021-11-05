ET turns down Cheema, his wife’s appeal against rejection of nomination papers

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2021) An election Tribunal on Friday rejected the appeal of PTI leader Jamshed Cheema and his wife Mussarat Jamshed Cheema challenging decision of a Returning Officer against their nomination papers for NA-133.

Tribunal head Justice Shahid Jameel of the Lahore High court announced the verdict.

Both Cheema and his wife had mentiioned the same proposer who did not belong to the Constituency of NA-133. Under the law, it is mandatory that the proposer should be from the same constituency of the candidate going to contest election.

PML-N leader Naseer Bhutta had challenged the nomination papers of Cheema and his wife and said that they both mentioned the proposer who did not belong to the same constituency of NA-133. He asked the RO to reject their nomination papers for committing violation of the law.

