UrduPoint.com

ET Turns Down Cheema, His Wife’s Appeal Against Rejection Of Nomination Papers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 01:07 PM

ET turns down Cheema, his wife’s appeal against rejection of nomination papers

PTI leader Jamshed Cheema and his wife have failed to convince the Election Tribunal through their counsel against rejection of their nomination papers for NA-133.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2021) An election Tribunal on Friday rejected the appeal of PTI leader Jamshed Cheema and his wife Mussarat Jamshed Cheema challenging decision of a Returning Officer against their nomination papers for NA-133.

Tribunal head Justice Shahid Jameel of the Lahore High court announced the verdict.

PTI leader Jamsheed Cheema and his wife Musarrat Jamshed Cheema had challenged decision of the Returning Officer regarding rejection of thier nomination papers for NA-133.

Both Cheema and his wife had mentiioned the same proposer who did not belong to the Constituency of NA-133. Under the law, it is mandatory that the proposer should be from the same constituency of the candidate going to contest election.

PML-N leader Naseer Bhutta had challenged the nomination papers of Cheema and his wife and said that they both mentioned the proposer who did not belong to the same constituency of NA-133. He asked the RO to reject their nomination papers for committing violation of the law.

After hearing arguements of both sides, the Returning Officer rejected nomination papers of both Cheema and his wife Musarrat Jamshed Cheema. But they challenged the decision before the Election Tribunal of the Lahore High Court and said that the proposer belonged to the same constituency.

However, the Election Tribunal after hearing arguments of both sides rejected nomination papers of Cheema and his wife.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Wife Same Jamshed From Court Nomination Papers NA-133

Recent Stories

Pakistan Post rest houses facility available at af ..

Pakistan Post rest houses facility available at affordable rates for general pub ..

29 seconds ago
 Israeli Parliament Approves 2022 State Budget, Mar ..

Israeli Parliament Approves 2022 State Budget, Marking Victory of Bennett-led Co ..

31 seconds ago
 Suri announces six-member panel of chairpersons

Suri announces six-member panel of chairpersons

12 minutes ago
 Airline giant IAG shrinks loss to 574 mn euros

Airline giant IAG shrinks loss to 574 mn euros

12 minutes ago
 Dardanelles Strait Closed for Transit Vessels Due ..

Dardanelles Strait Closed for Transit Vessels Due to Heavy Fog - Reports

19 minutes ago
 RED campaign geared to meet targets by Nov 12

RED campaign geared to meet targets by Nov 12

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.