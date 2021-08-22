UrduPoint.com

ETA Conducts Entrance Test For Admissions To Engineering Colleges

Sun 22nd August 2021 | 03:30 PM

ETA conducts entrance Test for admissions to Engineering Colleges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa conducted Engineering Entrance Test (ETA) for admissions to engineering colleges across the province wherein a total of 8148 students participated.

The Tests are being conducted at seven centers in Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, Kohat, Malakand, Mardan and Abbottabad.

The number of students taking the test from Peshawar Center at Islamia College Ground is 3401, the administration of the Engineering University said.

He said, 565 female students from across the province are participating in the Engineering ETA test. The result of the Test will be announced in the next 24 hours, ETA administration confirmed here Sunday.

During the Test, strict security arrangements have been made in all examination centers of the province wherein proper implementation of SOPs attached to Corona in all examination centers, the official informed.

