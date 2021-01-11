UrduPoint.com
ETBP Issues Notice To 106 Madrasas/shrines

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

ETBP issues notice to 106 Madrasas/shrines

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The Evacuee Trust board Punjab (ETBP) on Monday issued notices to 106 Madrassas and shrines in three districts of the Rawalpindi division.

According to ETBP spokesman, the custodians of the shrines and Madrassas were directed to get themselves registered with the Board else action would be taken against them.

He informed that it was mandatory for the properties under the control of Board and run by the private owners to provide detailed information of the assets and annual income statement to the ETBP.

He said that notices were issued in three districts of the division including 64 in district Jehlum, 21 Attock and 21 in Rawalpindi.

" A fine of Rs 2.5 million including rigorous imprisonment up to five years would be awarded if they failed to provide the right information under the ETBP 2020 Act",he added.

