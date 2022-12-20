UrduPoint.com

ETC, GB Govt Sign Agreement To Conduct Screening Tests For Recruitment

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) has signed an agreement with the education Testing Council (ETC), Higher Education Commission whereby the Council will conduct the screening tests for recruitment in the government departments.

The signing ceremony held at HEC Secretariat was attended by Chief Secretary GB Mohiyuddin Wani, Executive Director HEC, Dr Shaista Sohail and CEO of ETC Iftekhar Mahmood.

Honorable guests expressed the hope that the agreement would help bring standardized testing to the process of recruitment in the public sector of GB enabling enforcement of across-the-board merit and transparency.

Wani stressed that the process of testing needed to be undertaken expeditiously to help initiate the long-awaited process of recruitment.

Iftekhar Mahmood reiterated the commitment from ETC to conduct requisite tests through an accelerated effort.    HEC Pakistan has established ETC under the mandate of its Ordinance and as directed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. It is an autonomous institution with oversight by its board of Governors (BOG).

The BOG consists of experienced and accomplished professionals, including Federal and provincial secretaries, executive director HEC, vice chancellors both from the public and private sector universities with representation from the four provinces, and eminent personalities.

