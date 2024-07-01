Open Menu

E&TD Collects Rs 6 Bln Revenue In Year 2023-24

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2024 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Excise and Taxation Department(E&TD) Rawalpindi has set a record by collecting more than 6 billion rupees exceeding the set target for the financial year 2023-2024.

Director of Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Rawalpindi Division Imran Aslam told APP that E&TD continued to demonstrate excellent performance in revenue collection and has exceeded the 2023-24 tax target set by the Punjab government first time in its history.

He added that the department had collected Rs 900 mln in various categories during the last month of the financial year despite the Eid holidays which is a hallmark of the department’s performance.

Imran informed that the motor vehicle branch had collected around 106 per cent amount of the set target while ETO’s property and professional tax of Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal and Jehlum played an effective role in collecting the tax revenue against the set target.

E&TD also recognizes the endeavours of all field staff and officers for their untiring efforts and commitment to optimizing revenue collection, he added./395

